Drink driver’s single swig of wine led to car crash in New Ollerton

An ambulance driver saw Kim Griffiths lose control of her Citroen C3 on Whitewater Road and crash into the grass verge, at 4pm, on January 18.

Prosecutor Katherine Wilson said Griffiths, aged 62, tried to free her car but it was wedged by dense undergrowth. She refused the ambulance driver's offer of help.

Police were called and a breath test revealed she had 106 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Read the latest stories from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

She later told officers she bought the wine while waiting for a doctor’s appointment and only intended to have a mouthful, but ended up finishing the bottle.

James Buckley, mitigating, said it was very much out of character as "she isn't used to drinking and only has a glass of sherry at Christmas”.

Probation officer Raqia Bano said Griffiths, the carer for her autistic son, had been worrying about family issues.

"One swig turned into another and she realised she had consumed the whole bottle," Ms Bano said.

"She says she is mortified about what she has done.”

Griffiths, of Brake Road, Walesby, of previous good character, admitted drink driving on Thursday, at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

She was fined £200, with £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

She was banned for 25 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by a quarter if she completes it by July 2023.