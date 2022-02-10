Generic shot of High Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick. Credit: Google

Paula Davies from High Road, Carlton in Lindrick, has been fined after failing to comply with a notice that required her to keep her property in a state that would not attract vermin.

She was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge, plus an additional £2,200 contribution to the prosecution costs.

Ms Davies was prosecuted under S5(2) of the Prevention of Damage by Pests Act 1949 and found guilty after trial on December 20 2021 at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecution was taken following non-compliance with a notice ordering the defendant to remove all dog faeces and waste from the side and rear gardens of her property.

Environmental Health Officers received a complaint about the property and made an initial visit on June 27 2019 to speak with the occupants, but were turned away after a short discussion.

On a subsequent visit it was found that no improvements had been made, resulting in the notice being served.

Ms Davies was then summoned to court to answer the charge made under S4 of the Prevention of Damage by Pests Act.

The legislation gives local authorities the powers to take action to make land owners and occupiers keep their land in a state that would not attract pests like rats and mice.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Bassetlaw District Council has a public duty to uphold and seeks to improve the quality of life and well-being of residents by ensuring clean and safe neighbourhoods.

“Environmental Health Officers tried to cooperate with Ms Davies, who was given ample opportunity to help to resolve the issue.

"The notice that followed clearly stated what was expected of the resident and the changes that needed to be made, yet no further action was taken.

"Statutory notices are legally binding and failure to comply with such a notice can lead to prosecution, as is the case here.”