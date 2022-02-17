The Nectar Trail is brought to the area by North Notts BID in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity.

The three partners are now calling for local businesses to sponsor individual sculptures - with the entire proceeds being donated towards the hospitals charitable trust.

The 30 bee sculptures across North Nottinghamshire aim to celebrate positive character traits, educate about the importance of bees, and how people can take action to protect the natural environment.

The North Notts Nectar Trail is launching on April 2.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive at North Notts BID, said: “We’ve had an overwhelming response to the trail design competition on social media, with a fantastic swarm of 41 entries submitted in total.

"We’re delighted with our final chosen 30, which we cannot wait to see adorning plinths at hotspots across our North Nottinghamshire towns.

“The trail is a great platform to showcase North Nottinghamshire’s creative and enterprising talents, reaching visitors from the region and beyond, and we strongly encourage local businesses to take advantage of this fantastic sponsorship opportunity.”

Councillor Jo White, cabinet member for regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We’re delighted to support this project that will showcase some of the diverse artistic talent we have in North Nottinghamshire, as well as it raising valuable funds for our local hospital.

“It has been a tough time for our local businesses and our high streets, and I hope the Nectar Trail will give a boost for businesses whilst providing some enjoyment and entertainment for the public as they follow the trail.”

Suzy Brain England OBE, chair of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said the Trust is ‘delighted’ to be involved in the campaign which will raise funds for the new Emergency Village at Bassetlaw Hospital as well as extras and comforts to improve the patient and staff experience.

She said: "Given the two years we have gone though, a splash of colour and artistry on our streets seems just the right tonic as we emerge from the pandemic.

"Please get involved in support of this wonderful scheme and enable us to go above and beyond for our local communities.”

For more information and to sign up for a sponsorship package, visit https://dbthcharity.co.uk/north-notts-nectar-trail/.