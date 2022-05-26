Builders merchant Travis Perkins set to open new facility in Worksop creating 8 new jobs

Travis Perkins will open its premises off Sandy Lane on July 11 after its 1,933 square metre bespoke unit was recently finished.

The existing team of eight will transfer to the new site from their current location on Carlton Road, and Travis Perkins has recruited an extra eight colleagues for full-time positions, making a total of 16.

Acquisition Director from Travis Perkins plc, Will Moss, said: “We’re really excited to have secured this new two acre site in Worksop, which will be a key branch for Travis Perkins, providing a fantastic offering for our customers.

Builders merchants Travis Perkins set to open new facility on the Vesuvius development, in Worksop.

"It's scheduled to open in July and this means we’ll be able to create new jobs in the community and help support Worksop’s construction workers and tradespeople with the expert knowledge and advice that they come to expect from Travis Perkins.”

CEG is currently managing the comprehensive regeneration of the 17.75ha Vesuvius site.

With planning permission for more than 200,000 sq ft of employment space, the first phase of 46,000 sq ft of multi-tenanted industrial units adjacent to Asda completed last year and is almost fully let.

Strategic land lead at CEG, Will Martin: “We welcome Travis Perkins to this thriving business community.

"This brownfield regeneration has proved a success with many companies thriving on the site.

"It has been the largest speculative development of this scale and quality in Worksop for many years and we continue to see strong interest in the space from well-known national trade and industrial occupiers alongside smaller, local businesses.”

In 2018, supported by D2N2, CEG delivered a £5.5million package of works to create a new roundabout and access road opening up the site and remediating it for redevelopment.

D2N2 LEP interim chief exectuvie officer, Will Morlidge, said: “It’s great to see that the new Travis Perkins branch has been completed and will soon be open to benefit the local community.

"The Vesuvius site represents an exciting landmark development for Worksop and the wider area, and we’re very proud to have supported it.

"The success of the site demonstrates the resurgent appetite for investment across north Nottinghamshire, supporting our collective ambitions to rebuild and grow our economy.”