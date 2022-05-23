Plans submitted for new medical centre in Worksop town centre

Architects working on behalf of Bassetlaw District Council have submitted a planning application to develop a vacant site owned by the council on Newgate Street into a health and wellbeing hub.

Located next to Newgate Medical Practice, the proposed development would be built by Bassetlaw District Council and leased to the NHS.

It is hoped that, if planning permission is granted and NHS funding secured, building work could begin in the next year.

A image of what the new health and wellbeing hub could look like in Worksop.

Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Simon Greaves said: “We are working in partnership with the NHS and Newgate Medical Practice to bring forward a vacant site and deliver a new health and wellbeing hub that will benefit residents and patients across the area.

"A great deal of work has taken place to get us to the current stage.

"The submission of the planning application is an important milestone and highlights the ambition of the council and our NHS partners.

"The development is still subject to planning permission and NHS funding, but I am hopeful that we could see works begin over the next year.”

A spokesperson for Bassetlaw Clinical Commissioning Group said a business case is being developed to attract several millions of pounds of NHS money.

“NHS Bassetlaw continues to work in close collaboration with Bassetlaw District Council and Newgate Medical Group to support the development of a high quality health and wellbeing hub adjacent to the current site of the Newgate Medical Practice,” the spokesperson said.

“A business case is being developed which seeks to attract several million pounds of NHS investment and, if successful, would mean the commencement of work within the next 12 months.”

A planning statement, which has been submitted as part of the planning application, says that it is recognised that the existing Newgate Street Medical Centre building design “lacks many of the facilities required to meet current expectations of a high-quality primary care health premises.”

“The existing building is overcrowded, and due to its age, there are design, accessibility, and patient flow issues, as well as a limited shelf life to the building,” the statement adds.

" ‘Clasp’ buildings were designed in the 1950’s as prefabricated buildings to rebuild urgently required facilities such as schools and medical centres quickly. They were cost effective but had a limited design life. Issues are compounded by a substantial number of known general condition and backlog maintenance problems.

"Addressing these deficiencies is complicated by matters such as the necessary removal or encapsulation of asbestos-containing materials known to exist within the fabric of the structure.

“Presently, there is a critical need to provide accommodation that meets current standards for the care and treatment of patients.

"Options have been considered to link the existing property to a new build extension, however this has been ruled out at present due to lease and funding issues when considered alongside the main patient needs.

“As a result, the defined brief is to create a new standalone medical centre with 24 consulting rooms and three treatment rooms, as well as addition accommodation for back-of-house administration and ancillary support services.”

The planning application seeks permission to build a new medical centre as well as demolishing an existing sub station and public toilets.

To view the application visit https://publicaccess.bassetlaw.gov.uk/online-applications/22/00646/FUL