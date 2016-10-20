Win! Tickets to Neil Diamond tribute show

The hit tribute show Viva Neil Diamond is coming to Gainsborough next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

In 1966 Neil Diamond’s first hits smashed into the world’s music charts.

To celebrate the icon’s 50 year recording career the UK’s very own ‘voice of Neil’ Bob Drury, star of the hit show The Neil Diamond Story, takes to the road once more with the new show Viva Neil Diamond.

This brand new one-man stage show simply bursting with Neil Diamond gems.

Enjoy once more all the hits including Sweet Caroline, Forever In Blue Jeans, Love on the Rocks, America, Hello Again, Play Me, Beautiful Noise, Song Sung Blue, I’m A Believer, Red Red Wine, and many more.

A highly accomplished guitarist as well as a singer, Bob has been travelling with his Neil Diamond show for the past nine years delighting audiences with his incredible sound-alike vocals.

Bob said: “From the outset I knew that it would be attention to detail that would make these shows stand out.

“For me this didn’t mean black wigs or hair dye but a real focus on those iconic songs so I could get as close as possible to Neil’s amazing sound.”

As well as his extensive UK tours Bob Drury has performed Neil’s songs at venues throughout the world including for the American Neil Diamond Fan Club in Nashville, Tennessee.

Following the success of his show in the US, Bob is featured in the movie Diamond Mountain and was invited to play in Las Vegas in April this year.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, November 5.

Tickets priced £14 are available from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase

To win a pair of tickets to the show, simply tell us which of these is the title of a Neil Diamond hit – a) Sweet Elizabeth, b) Sweet Amelia or c) Sweet Caroline?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Normal competition rules apply and closing date for entries is Wednesday, November 2.

For terms and conditions, visit www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk