Worksop Guardian

Search

Bassetlaw MP brands decision to build British submarines with French steel ‘treacherous betrayal’

News
Anti-fracking campaigners at a meeting to decide the fate of a shale gas exploration plan in Misson, North Nottinghamshire.

VIDEO: Historic meeting to decide Notts shale gas exploration

Business

New WhatsApp feature lets you draw on photos

News 1
Sunny spells
15c
8c

Wildlife Trust's last minute plea to stop fracking near Notts nature reserve

News

After her own diagnosis Gemma wants to raise as much money she can for Motor Neurone Disease

News

HALLEY'S COMET SPECTACLE: Fireballs to light up night sky

News
CTA

VIDEO: Notts tourists in Cuba told to ‘hide under bathroom sink’

News
Beth Tweddle at Ingham Primary School. Beth Tweddle with her group of gymnasts from Ingham Primary School who organised a display for parents.

VIDEO: Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle visited Ingham Primary School to give a special masterclass

News
Steve Corry with the PSG shirt from 1991.

Unlikely Paris reunion for ex-Forest youngster

Football
Oliver Glaves celebrates scoring against Worksop on Saturday for Athersley Rec - but Mark Shaw felt goalkeeper Jon Kennedy had been fouled.

Shaw keen to cut out mistakes after more Tigers drama

Football
ALL the latest football transfers and rumours

FOOTBALL RUMOURS: United break Euro record, Chelsea eye Hart, Pogba’s Arsenal dream move, World Cup to expand to 48 teams?

Football

Is a debut goal the stuff of dreams or the start of nightmares for Nottingham Forest players

Football

Sheffield United: Could the Checkatrade Trophy launch these youngsters’ careers?

Football 8

Sheffield United: ‘We won’t risk Caolan Lavery’ says Blades boss

Football 8

Trainer Aidan O’Brien’s 1-2-3 in the Arc is one of racing’s greatest feats

More Sport
The Front Bottoms are live in Nottingham later this year. Picture: Ian Laidlaw

Rock City date for The Front Bottoms

Whats on
Jamie Lawson is live in Sheffield next week.

Jamie Lawson has headline Sheffield date

Whats on

TRAVEL: Following in the footsteps of the Fab Four

News