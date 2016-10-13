VOTE: Sheffield Smile Award finalists - who gets YOUR vote?

One of these beaming Sheffield hospitality workers really will have lots to smile about...

They are the 11 finalists shortlisted for this year's Sheffield Smile Award sponsored by The Star.

And we want YOU to vote for your favourite to be announced at the prestigious annual Hospitality Sheffield Awards this year at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane, on Thursday, October 27.

VOTE: Find out more and vote for your favourite - before the midday deadline on October 27

The awards celebrate the heroes of Sheffield’s hotels and venues, highlighting the outstanding service of those who work tirelessly to provide the warmest of Yorkshire welcomes and northern hospitality to visitors to the city.

Other categories are Exceptional Customer Service, Innovator of the Year, Mentor of the Year, Shooting Star, Team of the Year and Unsung Hero.

BBC Look North’s Tom Ingall will host the awards ceremony which are supported by headline sponsors City Taxis.

The Sheffield Smile Award finalists were nominated by their managers and peers based on their friendly personalities and welcoming smile.

They are Anna Boruch (Hilton Sheffield), Sam Connolly (Jurys Inn), Sophie Gribbon (Rutland Hotel), Freya Hustwaite (Holiday Inn Doncaster), Lindsay Taylor-Scaife (Wortley Hall), Polly Lovegrove (Mercure Sheffield Parkway), Jessica Moore (Copthorne Hotel), Gareth Nightingale (Jurys Inn), Maleeha Nisar Povveginte Akam (Cutlers Hotel), Holly Walsh (DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park), Alicija Zaewska (Copthorne Hotel).

