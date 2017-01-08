Final fortnight for Playhouse panto

The Christmas decorations may be coming down this week but there’s still plenty of time for families to pop along and enjoy the ongoing success story that is Aladdin, the latest Nottingham Playhouse pantomime.

Written and directed by panto king Kenneth Alan Taylor, the production runs until January 21 and stars Playhouse regular John Elkington as Widow Twankey.

It offers everything you could wish for from a panto production.

Call the box office for ticket availability for the final two weeks of the run on 0115 9419419 or see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Photo by Robert Day