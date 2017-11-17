Review: Enjoyable night with the Gelachter Wind Trio

Tickhill Music Society’s latest concert event featured a performance by the Gelachter Wind Trio.

The concert began with a well established music form - theme and variations.

The 25 year-old Mozart gave us 12 variations on the nursery rhyme theme of Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star, originally composed for the piano.

When the theme melody is so well known it is easy to see how the variations develop.

The French composer Jacques Ibert (1890-1962) wrote works both light and witty and the Five Pieces included a sprightly, fast movement and some complex textures.

The English composer Gordon Jacob (1895-1984) was a teacher and conductor as well as a composer.

His Trio included a perky Allegro and a jolly, bouncy Scherzo.

Elgar’s Chanson du Matin (morning song) was originally written for violin and piano.

The final item of the first half was Century Dances (2005) by Cecilia McDowall and illustrated musical styles over the centuries.

There was a Ghost Dance minuet, a Mazurka which was rather staccato and not particularly dance-like.

In the Tango the bassoon was prominent.

The second half began with some sprightly variations on a duet from Mozart’s Don Giovanni.

Georges Auric (1899-1983) was the youngest member of the French group known as Les Six.

His Trio in three movements was written in 1938.

The first movement was taken at a cracking pace to test the fingering of the players and the second was slow and lyrical.

Bizet’s Carmen is one of the most popular of operas and is full of wonderful tunes.

The Suite played here caught the atmosphere nicely.

The concert ended with a Gershwin favourite to round off another enjoyable Tickhill Music Society concert.