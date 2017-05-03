Worksop-born Bruce bringing Iron Maiden close to home

Rock legends Iron Maiden – fronted by former Worksop schoolboy Bruce Dickinson – bring their hugely successful The Book of Souls World Tour to Sheffield Arena next week.

The band formed in the 1970s before making it big in the 1980s – fronted by Worksop-born former Manton Primary schoolboy Bruce – with hits such as Run to Hills, The EVil That Man Do and 1990 number one Bring Your Daughter... to the Slaughter.

Founder member and bassist Steve Harris says: “As it’s been so long since our last full UK arena tour, we really wanted to get to our fans in as many cities as possible.

“We’re really looking forward to it.

“The whole band is really enjoying this tour and although we love playing festivals and stadiums, it is terrific to return to the intimacy and atmosphere of arenas.

“The songs from The Book Of Souls album and the new Maya-themed Eddies and stage sets have gone down really well and fan reaction has been amazing.

“And of course we know our fans appreciate us playing a lot of the older songs too, which we will continue to do.”

Iron Maiden play Sheffield Arena on Wednesday, May 10.

For tickets, see www.sheffieldarena.co.uk



