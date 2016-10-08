Festival date sees Nottingham return for comedian Simon Caine

Comedian Simon Caine will bring his debut hour - Buddhism & Cats - to the Nottingham Fringe Festival in November.

This will be a return to the city where Simon, now 28, went to university, and he will be performing at the Malt Cross on November 5. Entry will be £5.

Everyone is under the impression Simon’s an adult, but he feels closer 16. Unsure of his place in life, he’s easily confused by the world and suffers with a daily existential crisis.

If you got your idea of adulthood from Friends but reality hasn’t lived up to the expectation, if you live more in your head than in the moment, then this is the show for you.

Photo by Bella Noell