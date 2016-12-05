Maddy Prior is capering into Retford

Renowned folk singer Maddy Prior once again teams up with The Carnival Band during the for their unique celebratory show Carols & Capers.

And they will be at Retford’s Majestic Theatre on Monday, December 12.

Together they mix renaissance, modern and ethnic instruments with a refreshing cavalier attitude

and plenty of humour putting their inimitable stamps on a range of familiar and not-so-familiar festive fare.

The show starts at 7.30pm, tickets are £21.50 on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com