Win tickets to watch Notts in action at Welbeck

Nottinghamshire are back in action at Welbeck when they host Leicestershire for a Royal London Cup one-day game on Sunday, May 7 – and you can win tickets to soak up all the action by winning tickets in our special competition.

The Green and Golds have been victorious in both their previous matches at Sookholme Lane – against Warwickshire in 2015 and Derbyshire in 2016 – and are looking to make it a hat-trick in their bid to qualify for the knock-out quarter-finals.

In-form batsman Riki Wessels – who hit a career-best 202 not out in the recent County Championship victory over Sussex – will be looking for a repeat of his success in north Nottinghamshire last year when he scored a quickfire 114 off 85 balls.

And seamer Harry Gurney, who took 3-47 in the 65-run victory over Derbyshire 10s months ago, will also be out to impress as he lines up against his former club.

You could be among what is expected to be a big crowd for this year’s eagerly-awaited clash against the Foxes, with two pairs of tickets up for grabs, courtesy of the match’s main sponsors Greene King.

To be in with a chance of winning, we want to know: Which county did Notts beat when they played at Welbeck last year?

You can enter by emailing (enter relevant email address in here). Please include a contact phone number.

Entries must be received by Thursday May 4 and are limited to one per person. Usual Chad competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

Winners will be contacted and tickets will be collected from Welbeck on the day of the game.

For those not lucky enough to win tickets, they continue to be on sale now. Adults are priced at £10 for adults, £7 for concessions and £5 for juniors.

To book your tickets, call 01623 847468 or go to www.trentbridge.co.uk