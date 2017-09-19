Multi-event athlete Emily is leading the UK Race

Worksop Harrier Emily Race surpassed the achievements of famous British athlete Katerina Johnson-Thompson as she starred at the English Schools Multi-Events National Championships in Boston.

Race, one of three Harriers representing Nottinghamshire, won the intermediate girls’ competition and will now represent England in November.

She became the UK under-17 lead with her points total this year and has gone to third place on the all-time list, ahead of Johnson-Thompson.

The competition in Boston was of the highest quality, with the top four girls scoring more than 5,000 points with the top three moving into the top seven on the all-time list.

Race finished with 5,214 points, 91 clear of Pippa Earley, of Surrey.

The Worksop Harrier started the competition well in the 80m hurdles, winning her heat in her second ever best time to go second overall.

Despite the high jump competition lasting for over three hours, Race remained focused throughout, winning with a clearance of 1.74m.

Her jump was one centimetre short of her pb and put her into first place overall.

Race dropped back to second overall after the shot put, despite putting 11.93m, before a pb best in the 200m (26.35secs) moved her back into first place and an overnight lead by 24 points.

The second day started with another pb, a 5.73m leap in the long jump, as Race increased her overall lead to 63 points.

After a ‘no throw’ in the first round of the javelin, a safe throw in the second and a final throw of 33.82m (just short of a pb) in the third gave Race an overall lead of just 27 points going into the final event, the 800m.

A solid and sensible run of 2mins 32.6secs saw Emily’s final victory margin increase to 91 points, however.

In the senior boys’ decathlon competition, Nathan Langley was ninth, doing well to complete the competition after suffering a knee injury in the pole vault. He achieved personal bests in both the 100m and long jump.

Regan Langley (intermediate boys’ octathlon) had a calf problem going into the competition and clipping the last hurdle in his hurdles race put him back a little, but he still managed to throw a pb in the javelin.