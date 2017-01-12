Dinnington narrowly beaten again as relegation battle lingers

It might be a new year but it was same old, same old for Dinnington as they lost by less than a score for the fourth time in a row.

However, this time they did not lose it in the last ten minutes but earned themselves two points by scoring twice in the last ten minutes when all hope seemed lost.

The points move them up a position in the division but still in a battle to avoid relegation.

A victory would have moved them nine points clear.

Malton kicked off and had the better of the early exchanges resulting in them going ahead after seven minutes when they broke from a scrum to claim a converted try.

Dinnington replied straight from the restart as Matt Shaw collected a clearance kick, made some ground and put Alex Bates over in the corner. Malton put in a strong response and Dinnington defended well to hold them up over the line.

However, from the five metre scrum that followed Malton broke through to move 12-5 ahead. Dinnington were next on the attack but knocked on.

They then managed to steal the ball as Malton attacked only to lose it and then regain it before clearing their lines.

Malton came straight back and mid-way through the half scored under the posts to open a 19-5 lead.

Dinnington refused to be disheartened and a kick to the corner had them pressing the home line but they were forced into touch as they drove for the line. Moments later they were more successful and Jareth Mackay touched down. Jonny West converted to cut the deficit to seven points with ten minutes of the half to go. Dinnington had to withstand some strong Malton pressure, losing a player to the bin, but the home side gave away a penalty allowing the danger to be cleared.

Dinnington then set up an attack themselves but Malton stole the ball and the score line remained 19-12 going into half time.

It was tit-for-tat in the opening ten minutes of the second half before Malton broke from a lineout on half way and found a gap in the Dinnington defence to run in under the posts and go 26-12 ahead.

Dinnington were still in the game and were driving for the home line minutes later only to be stopped illegally and seeing a home player binned. Unfortunately, having opted for the scrum, they lost the ball and Malton cleared.

Both sides gave up possession on their next attacks and with ten minutes to go there seemed nothing in the game for Dinnington despite their best efforts.

Then from a quickly taken penalty they had the home defence back-pedalling and, after being stopped short of the line, shipped the ball wide where Ryan Donnelly was on hand to touch down.

Again both sides gave away possession on their next attacks but, with five minutes to go, a chip over the top by West was collected by Awly Trueman and he ran in to score and give Dinnington a try bonus point. West converted to put Dinnington a penalty kick away from victory.

However, despite a strong finish they could not get into a position to give themselves a chance.

Tomorrow, Dinnington entertain Durham City in a must-win game because other teams around them have chances in their next few fixtures to overtake Dinnington and possibly break away from the base of the division.