Demolition men start by flattening Owls

A new team to the Worksop League, DTH Redlands Demolition Men, kicked off the new season with a debut win in Division Three over Worksop Owls.

Although the Demolition Men had a familiar face to the league in veteran Derek Piper, they fielded two players making their debuts and both contributed to their 7-3 victory.

Piper registered a hat-trick of wins, beating Jasper Turner, Harry Beer and Finlay Coburn, with debutant Perry Bradford matching him with straight sets wins.

The other debutant, Ethan Shevill, teamed up with Piper to register a doubles win that propelled the Demolition Men to the top of the early table.

One of the pre-season favourites for the Division Three title, Sparken Hill Falcons, started with a 6-4 win over Worksop Welfare Harriers B who, based on this performance, will also be around the top end of the division.

The Falcons had a hat-trick from Neil Penny to thank for their victory, but both father and son Mick and Jordan Potter both made significant contributions to their team’s victory after beating Nick Sievewright in the singles and then teaming up in the doubles to defeat Dan Saul and Sievewright.

For the Harriers, Graham Stent and Dan Saul enjoyed two wins each, both beating Mick and Jordan Potter.

The surprise leaders in Division One are Sparken Hill Ospreys, who enjoyed an 8-2 win over newboys DTH Redlands X-Youth.

The Ospreys, who last season played as Manton Misfits, have added new players after leaving Manton Miners’ Welfare.

Kalpesh Bhatt and Matt Fowkes claimed hat-tricks, but the Ospreys didn’t have it all their own way.

Both Jeff Reay and Mark Bloomer beat Andy Thorley and with other games being close X-Youth could have even pinched an unlikely draw.

Other winners in Division One were defending champions DTH Redlands Roosters and their club colleagues, Redlands Fluffy Toys, with 7-3 victories over Sparken Hill Starlings and Stanley Street A.

Worksop Miners’ Welfare and DTH Redlands Monsters drew 5-5.

A man-of-the-match performance from Welfare’s Richard Element saw him win all three singles, including having to win the last game of the night to rescue a point — a nailbiting five-set win over Orestas Riauba.

Element also had a hand in the doubles as he and Dave Marsh teamed up to come back from 2-0 down against Orestas and Martynas Riauba to win yet another five-set thriller in a close and tense encounter.

Dave Marsh added a single win over Orestas to add to his side’s tally, but with all three Riauba brothers enjoying wins over Mick Bell plus Valentinas and Martynas also beating Dave Marsh it meant the match ended all square.

In Division Two after the opening week two teams share the lead at the top and made the perfect start to life in Division Two.

Sparken Hill Vultures recorded a 10-0 win over club colleagues the Blue Jays, who came up from Division Three last season, with hat-tricks all round for James Wormwell, Kyle McIntosh and making his Worksop debut Ben Crapper with McIntosh and Wormwell teaming up to take the doubles.

Not to be out done, Manton Sports also recorded a 10-0 victory which came away at DTH Redlands Rookies.

James Weston, Alan Wilson and Keith Smith all enjoyed 100% starts with only Wilson really being troubled as he came through a five-set game with Elliott Jordan. Smith and Weston took the doubles against Lewis Linacre and Dilip Malkan.

Other Division Two Result: Worksop Welfare Harriers 6 Sparken Hill Eagles 4.