RUMOUR MILL: Lionel Messi’s father has held talks with Manchester City

Lionel Messi’s father has held talks with Manchester City about the 30-year-old Argentina and Barcelona superstar moving to Etihad Stadium. (The Sun).
That, and the rest of the day’s best rumours, below.
Lionel Messi’s father has held talks with Manchester City about the 30-year-old Argentina and Barcelona superstar moving to Etihad Stadium. (The Sun).
That, and the rest of the day’s best rumours, below.
Almost Done!
Registering with Worksop Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.