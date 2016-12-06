Environment Agency: Sandy Lane waste site not a health hazard

The Environment Agency has moved to allay fears of a health risk from the waste site next to Sandy Lane football ground.

A number of agencies joined forces to ensure the safety of local residents, after the site became unmanaged when the company that owned it, Trent Valley Recycling, went into liquidation.

Although concerns were raised about potential health risks and the viability of teams continuing to play football at Sandy Lane, the site is not deemed a health hazard.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said agencies were well aware of the risks posed by potential fires on the site, however.

He said: “A number of agencies have joined up to ensure that the local community is protected from possible future risks.

“These include Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, The Environment Agency, Nottinghamshire County Council, Bassetlaw District Council and Public Health England.

“The Fire Service and Environment Agency have already inspected the site and ensured that it is secure, whilst there is no indication that the site could catch fire this would obviously cause local disruption so plans are being put in place to reduce the risks.”

Concerns were raised last month by Steve Storey who owns Fabco engineering systems, on Sandy Lane industrial estate.

He said the site had created “a nightmare” for nearby firms: “It has caused nothing but trouble for us for the past five years.

“Since its opening, we’ve had to deal with the smell of the waste, along with flies, rats and dust clouds coming into the workshop.

“And if it catches fire, nobody at the industrial estate would be able to come to work.