Captain Smith leads stroll in park with bat and ball

Second-placed Clumber Park 1sts were given a shock in Division One of the Bassetlaw League as they went down to a seven-wicket home defeat.

Just two batsmen made good scores for Clumber as they were bundled out for 143 in the 44th over by mid-table Worksop 1sts.

Clumber Park CC v Worksop CC, pictured is Worksop bowler Tim Smith Jr

The visitors then took just 30 overs to reach their target as captain Tim Smith jnr led from the front with an unbeaten 93 — following on from his two wickets after opening the attack for Worksop.

He struck 15 fours and a six, scoring at faster than a run-a-ball.

Clumber chose to bat but were soon in trouble at 26 for four, despite opener and captain Gareth Beard striking three fours in h is 16.

William Bircumshaw led the recovery, hitting four boundaries in his 95-ball innings of 43.

Clumber Park CC v Worksop CC

He shared a patient stand of 62 for the sixth wicket with Luke Burcumshaw, whose 48 included eight fours as they rebuilt the innings.

William continued to guide the tail to help put on further runs before he was the last man out.

Ross Wickes, Daniel McLean and Benjamin Swales joined captain Smith with two-wicket hauls for the winners.

Smith claimed two for 21 from eight overs, Wickes two for 15 from six overs, Mclean two for 37 from 10 overs and Swales two for 19 from 19 balls.

Clumber Park CC v Worksop CC, pictured is Worksop bowler Steve Baker

When opener Ross Wickes was dismissed for one in the Worksop reply they already had 24 on the board thanks to Smith.

Their run-chase was then boosted by a 71-run stand for the second wicket as McLean added 24 runs, including four boundaries, to his earlier wickets.

When he went at 95 for two, Smith found another good partner in Liam Cairns, who scored 14 in a stand of 31 for the third wicket.

Oliver Bradbury struck two fours in his eight not out from 12 overs to then see the visitors over the line and support his captain.