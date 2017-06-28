Worksop school celebrates ‘outstanding’ Ofsted report

A Worksop school is celebrating after its latest Ofsted inspection rated it as ‘outstanding’.

Outwood Academy Valley were visited by inspectors in May and received the highest possible grade.

This means that, for the first time ever, both academies in Worksop are graded outstanding by Ofsted in every category.

The assessment included student’s personal development and their behaviour and their welfare.

Dr Smith, Principal of Outwood Academy Valley and Outwood Academy Portland, said: “I am extremely proud of our students, they are among the best in England and deserve everything they achieve.

“Their resilience, commitment and self-belief mean they will always stand-out.”

He went on to praise the staff across both academies, saying that their standard of teaching and level of care, is what has enabled students to flourish so much.

Martyn Oliver, CEO of Outwood Grange Academies Trust stated that he “is extremely proud of students and the staff for this well-deserved judgement.”

Martyn also praised the leadership of Dr Smith which Ofsted inspectors described as inspirational.

Janette Shea, Head of Post 16 said: “I am naturally delighted with the inspector’s report on the first-class educational provision that Worksop Post 16 Centre provides.

“I am extremely proud of the students who have an exceptional attitude and sense of pride towards their Post 16 Centre and their incredibly supportive parents.

“I am thrilled that the hard work, professionalism and dedication of all our staff has been recognised by Ofsted and look forward to the future with increased confidence and enthusiasm.”

Comments from the inspectors included ‘pupils are exceptionally well prepared for the next stage of their education’, ‘pupils’ behaviour throughout the inspection was impeccable’, ‘the school’s work to promote pupils’ personal development and welfare is outstanding and ‘pupils attitudes and relationships are exemplary and enable them to thrive and make outstanding progress’.

Before Outwood Academies joined Worksop, one school was in Special Measures and the other was graded as having Serious Weaknesses. Their results were usually below 40 per cent and generations of students left without the qualifications they needed to achieve.