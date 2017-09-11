Worksop mum staggered after drink-drive scrape

A Worksop mum was seen “staggering” after she scraped her car into a neighbour’s vehicle following a day-time drinking session, a court heard.

Cheryl Unwin, 40, of Clarence Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard the collision happened outside her home at 5pm, on August 26.

“A witness said she was staggering around and another neighbour came and took her car keys and called the police,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

A test revealed he had 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said Unwin began drinking at 4pm with friends, but denied having a problem with alcohol and was unable to explain why she drove.

“She thought she was fit enough to drive, but clearly she wasn’t,” said Mrs Dixon.

Unwin was fined £120, and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

She banned for 24 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the length of the disqualification by 182 days, if completed before January 2019.