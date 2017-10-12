Worksop man lashed out after he was goaded by racist abuse

A young Worksop man lashed out at a pub goer with whom he’d had a year-long feud after he and his sister received racist abuse, a court heard.

Cole Blair punched the man in Yates’s pub “out of the blue”, at around 2am, on August 6, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

The blow caused “a lot of blood and pain” and the man was taken to Bassetlaw Hospital where he received six stitches in his lip and treatment for a chipped tooth.

Blair, 20, of Sitwell Road, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard he had been cautioned for assault in 2016, and for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, in 2012.

Nigel Misson, mitigating, said there had been an “ongoing series of incidents” between the two men, who attend the same gym, which had been going on for a year.

He said Blair had previously been assaulted by the complainant and received a gash in the head, which he didn’t report to the police.

On the night, the victim said something “unpleasant” to Blair’s sister, and he decided to “even the score”, added Mr Misson.

“He and his sister were trying to leave the public house,” he said. “This was a response to something that was said as they left.”

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said Blair had been subject to racist remarks.

She said: “He said he was goaded by the victim’s friends and he lost his temper. He regrets his actions. When he saw the injuries, he was shocked by his behaviour.”

She said he had now taken steps to avoid the man, but needed to tackle anger management issues and thinking skills.

Blair was given eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to attend 15 rehabilitation activity days.

He must pay £500 compensation to his victim, but court costs were waived.