Who is bidding for your vote at Notts council election?

It may have been overshadowed by the calling of a General Election in June, but voters will go to the polls before that to elect local councillors.

All seats at Nottinghamshire County Council are up for election on Thursday, May 4.

The council is currently made of 67 councillors, across 54 divisions.

Although officially under No Overall Control, it is led by the Labour Party, who hold 32 seats, ahead of the Tories with 21. There are also five Liberal Democrat councillors, four Ashfield Independents and two Mansfield Independent Forum members and three Independents.

After the election, 66 councillors will represent 55 divisions.

To find out who is standing where you live, click on the relevant link below.

MANSFIELD DISTRICT

East Mansfield (two seats);

North Mansfield (two seats);

South Mansfield (two seats);

West Mansfield (two seats);

Warsop (one seat).

NEWARK & SHERWOOD DISTRICT

Blidworth (one seat);

Muskham and Farnsfield (one seat);

Ollerton (one seat);

Sherwood Forest (one seat);

Southwell (one seat).

ASHFIELD DISTRICT

Ashfields (one seat)

Hucknall North (one seat)

Hucknall South (one seat)

Hucknall West (one seat)

Kirkby North (one seat)

Kirkby South (one seat)

Selston (one seat)

Sutton Central and East (one seat)

Sutton North (one seat)

Sutton West (one seat)



BASSETLAW DISTRICT

Blyth and Harworth (one seat)

Misterton (one seat)

Retford East (one seat)

Retford West (one seat)

Worksop East (one seat)

Worksop North (one seat)

Worksop South (one seat)

Worksop West (one seat)



BROXTOWE DISTRICT

Eastwood (one seat);

Greasley and Brinsley (one seat);

Nuthall and Kimberley (one seat).

GEDLING DISTRICT

Newstead (one seat).