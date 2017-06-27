WEATHER ALERT: Rain warning issued for Notts

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy, thundery rain for Nottinghamshire.

The warning comes into effect at 4pm today and lasts until 8am on Wednesday.

They say there is a possibility homes and businesses may flood and transport could be disrupted.

The Chief Forecaster said there was ‘much uncertainty’ with the forecast and some places could even stay dry.

However, heavy and thundery rain could produce 20 to 30mm rain in an hour and very locally 40 to 60 mm in 6 to 12 hours.

Should this occur then some flooding is possible, especially across urban areas.

Overnight rain should gradually start to ease and by early Wednesday morning may be confined to parts of the East Midlands and East Anglia.