VIDEO: Take a virtual ride on UK’s first double-launch rollercoaster

The UK’s first double-launch rollercoaster is being built at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Codenamed Construction 2018, the £16.25m ride is said to feature the highest number of ‘interactions’ in the world with 15 and will cross five other park rides and pass through two tunnels.

An artist's impression of the new ride. Photo - Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

It will be the UK’s first ever with a double-launch – an advanced technology that gives the roller coaster two powerful thrusts of acceleration during the ride.

The ride is being manufactured by Mack Rides at their world-class factory in Waldkirch, Germany, utilising the latest state-of-the-art engineering processes, including laser beam technology for extreme accuracy.

A double launch will see thrill-seekers propelled forward at high speed not only at the start of the ride, but also at a second point half way through the two-and-a-half minute experience. Riders will experience the same levels of G force as felt by the driver of a Formula 1 car. The ride features acceleration which is 4 times that experienced in a Lamborghini Gallardo.

Construction 18 is due to open in spring 2018.