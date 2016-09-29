Vet practice to offer free dental check ups for pets

A Gainsborough veterinary practice has launched a major campaign to encourage owners to take their pet’s dental care seriously.

Raoul Dowding Vets is inviting clients to take advantage of free pet dental check-ups throughout October and November, and is offering £20 off dental procedures requiring a general anaesthetic during this period.

Raoul Dowding Vets head nurse Jane Ridgway said: “Proper oral care can prevent dental disease in pets, and even help your cat or dog live longer because it helps to avoid the long-term health implications linked to dental disease.

“We see so many pets with poor teeth and gums that we want to raise awareness about this issue, educate owners and offer free check-ups and a discount if treatment is necessary. Studies show that more than 80 per cent of dogs have some stage of periodontal disease by the age of three.

“Once it advances, gum disease can devastate your dog’s mouth, causing discomfort or even chronic pain, eroded gums, missing teeth, and bone loss. Pets with untreated gum inflammation may be at higher risk for heart, kidney, and liver disease.”

The first warning sign of gum disease is often bad breath, while pawing at the mouth, not wanting to be touched, and discomfort eating are other tell-tale signs that all is not well.

Miss Ridgway added: “If your pet’s breath smells terrible, that is often a sign that they have dental problems that need to be properly checked by a vet.

“Though gum disease is unfortunately common, it can be prevented. Our advice is to brush your pet’s teeth every day, take your pet to the vet for regular check-ups and teeth cleaning, and ensure they have the right diet. Dental disease is a growing problem for the veterinary profession – and that is why we are tackling it with a high-profile campaign.”