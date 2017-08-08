UK’s longest sausage roll coming to Nottinghamshire

Morrisons is to sell the UK's longest sausage roll - for just £1.

Weighing in at nearly half a kilogram, Morrisons claims the sausage roll is double the length and four times the weight of some high street competitors.

Launched on August 7, the sausage roll is freshly baked in-store and has to be served on a special tray that holds its weight, rather than being served in just the traditional paper bag.

Morrisons has created the Foot Long Sausage Roll after listening to its customers, who said that they wanted a bigger version of the British classic.

The sausage roll is being launched in time for the start of the football season to be the ultimate match day pie experience. It will be on sale for the introductory price of £1 until August 13, but will change to £1.43 from August 14.