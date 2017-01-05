Two arrested after man seriously injured in Bassetlaw robbery

Two men have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Bassetlaw.

A man was taken to Sheffield Northern General Hospital with serious injuries after the incident in Ashvale Road, Tuxford, near the site of the old village hall, in the early hours of Monday 2 January 2017. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The arrested men, aged 32 and 30, have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 10 of 2 January. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.