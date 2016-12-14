Tuxford shop burglar jailed for three county crime spree

A Bassetlaw man who carried out a series of shop burglaries across three counties has been jailed for 28 months along with two accomplices.

Danny Gray, aged 36, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court after admitting conspiracy to commit burglary.

Gray was one of three men who committed five burglaries in Staffordshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire on January 21, 2016, in which they stole cigarettes worth an estimated £15,710.

One raid saw the gang force open a shutter and doors at the Londis petrol station shop on the A1 southbound at Muskham, at 3.15am.

They escaped with more than £6,000 of cigarettes

Detective Sergeant Andy Rhodes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “They stole several thousands of pounds of cigarettes and caused multiple thousands of pounds of damage and disruption to businesses.

“A dedicated investigation team gathered overwhelming evidence that led to them all pleading guilty at court.”

Nottinghamshire Police pieced together the evidence against the men, including CCTV footage, automatic number plate recognition pictures and phone records.

Gray, of Gilbert Avenue, Tuxford, was sentenced along with Reuben Reynolds, 24, and 29-year-old Dominic Alderton, both of Newark—who received respective terms of three years, and two years and four months.