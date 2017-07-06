The dress code you need to know about at every Wetherspoons in Nottinghamshire

Many people in Nottinghamshire enjoy a quick trip to Wetherspoons - but not many will know there’s actually a ‘Spoons dress code you need to stick to.

Residents in the county have plenty of choice when it comes to picking a Wetherspoons to frequent, including The Stag & Pheasant, Mansfield; The Picture House, Sutton in Ashfield; The Regent, Kirkby-in-Ashfield; The Pilgrim Oak, Hucknall or the Liquorice Gardens in Worksop.

Wetherspoons is well-renowned for being a low-cost pub chain but it’s less well known for its dress code.

A message on the Wetherspoons website informs customers that they may well be refused entry if they do not follow the dress code.

Luckily for its punters, the dress code isn’t too strict and shouldn’t be particularly difficult for customers to stick to.

Wetherspoons have stated that customers are requested to remain “fully clothed” throughout their visit, and this includes wearing shoes.

The chain also added that some pubs operate a “specific dress code at all or certain times” but said that customers must speak directly to each pub.

So it seems as long as you’ve got your shoes on, or the pub doesn’t mind what you’re wearing, then you should be fine to carry on as you are.