Sutton split man waved bat in the street

A boozed up Sutton man waved a bat in the street because he was upset about splitting from his girlfriend, a court heard.

Police were called to Outram Street by a member of the public, on May 26, where John Kavanagh was intoxicated and aggressive, said prosecutor Ann Barrett.

Kavanagh, 29, of Station Road, admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

The court heard he was ten months into a 12 month suspended sentence for shoplifting, imposed in August 2016.

Simon Greaves, mitigating, said Kavanagh had been battling with an alcohol problem for “quite some time” and had been to rehab twice.

“If he doesn’t drink he suffers seizures and blackouts. He is not a well man. He has struggled to find stable accommodation.

“He fell off the wagon. He had just come out of a four-month relationship and had consumed alcohol. On this occasion he let himself down.”

He said Kavangh, who takes medication for depression and alcohol, denied waving the bat.

His suspended sentence was extended by two months, and he was fined £40, with court costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.