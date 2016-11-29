Students celebrate graduation success

More than 120 guests, consisting of family, friends, students, governors, guest speakers and lecturers, attended North Notts College’s annual higher education graduation ceremony for the year 2015-16

The ceremony, which took place at the Worksop Town Hall, commemorated the success of graduates from the college’s university-level courses, with more than 30 students donning gowns and mortar boards to receive their awards from John Connolly, chief executive of RNN Group.

Mr Connolly said: “It was a joy and a privilege for me to share in these celebrations with the students, one of the advantages of my job.

“The event demonstrated the high level of commitment and hard work undertaken by our students to achieve their success, and the encouragement and support of their tutors, families and friends was evident on the night.

“The college plays a vital role in developing the knowledge and skills of the adults and young people in our community and I look forward to seeing even more of our learners celebrating their success in the future.”

Colin Gray, the guest speaker and managing director of DDC Outsourcing Solutions, added: “It was an honour and a pleasure to be invited to share in such a wonderful evening, celebrating the students’ achievements.

“They are all such an inspiration – I wish them well in their future careers”.

Huda Quffah, the student guest speaker who celebrated completing her HND in Advanced Practice in Work with Children and Families, commented: “It was a privilege to be asked to be the guest speaker and a lovely surprise when I was awarded the student of the year.

“The past couple of years have been hard at times but well worth it to be able to stand here this evening.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in my journey for their support, understanding and patience in helping me complete this qualification, especially my family and tutor Sharon Machin.”

After the formal ceremony, everyone enjoyed canapés and Carva prepared and served by the college’s catering and hospitality students.

For more information on the college’s higher enducation courses, visit www.nnc.ac.uk/highereducation