Speeding crackdown on 20 Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras will be out and about across Nottinghamshire , in the following locations in the week commencing Monday, September 11:
* A52(T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham, 40mph section;
* A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse;
* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;
* A612 Burton Joyce;
* A616, Ompton;
* A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham;
* A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham;
* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;
* A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;
* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane;
* B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby;
* B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton;
* B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby;
* B6030 Sherwood Hall Road/Clipstone Road, Mansfield;
* B6040 Retford Road, Worksop, 40mph section
* Beechdale Road, from Robins Wood Road-Strelley Road, Nottingham;
* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;
* Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent;
* Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford;
* Spring Lane, Lambley.
For more, see www.nottspeed.com
