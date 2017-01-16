Snowdrops at Hodsock are a sign that spring is coming

The annual snowdrops event at Hodsock Priory near Blyth will begin next month.

Hodsock Priory’s snowdrop and winter gardens will open to visitors daily from Saturday, February 4 to Sunday, March 5.

The historic north Nottinghamshire attraction is celebrating the estate’s scents, smells, tastes, sounds and textures this season.

Visitors can see white carpets of snowdrops beneath the pollarded beech trees, as well as the other sights and colours of the estate as spring begins to come into bloom.

George Buchanan, ninth generation resident and general manager, said, “One of the joys of working outside preparing for, and throughout, Snowdrops is the cold frosty weather of late winter and the onset of early spring.

“We wrap up warmly and say there’s no such thing as bad weather, more the wrong clothes.

“Getting time in the woods and back to nature where you hear bird song is an evocative part of the day for us.”

“Nothing starts until the camp fire in the glade is burning and the smoke is wisping through the trees.

“What’s extra nice is the smell floating through the air of sizzling bacon and fresh coffee when our visitors start to arrive.”