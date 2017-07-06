Roads to be closed around Meadowhall this weekend due to Race for Life

If you’re planning a shopping trip to Meadowhall this weekend please note that the 5K Race for Life event will be returning on Sunday (July 9) and a number of roads will be closed as a result.

Thousands of women will hit the streets of Sheffield from 9.30am on Sunday in the Cancer Research UK Race for Life.

Runners will start outside the Oasis at Meadowhall, heading out along the surrounding roads following the outskirts of the shopping before heading down the riverside route.

First South Yorkshire have announced a number of bus route changes as a result of road closures imposed during the morning.

Meadowhall Way, Meadowhall Drive, Weedon Street, Dunlop Street, Carbrook Street and Vulcan Road will all be closed from 7.30am to 12pm.

Service 18 will operate on diversion between Meadowhall Interchange and Arena Square in both directions via Attercliffe Common, Janson Street, Hawke Street, Brightside Lane and Meadowhall Road.

Service 38 will operate on diversion between Meadowhall Interchange and Upwell Street, in both directions, via Brightside Lane and Meadowhall Road.

Service 70 towards Meadowhall to operate as normal to St Lawrence Road then divert left onto Sheffield Road, Tinsley Roundabout, Tinsley Viaduct and Meadowhall Road before terminating at Meadowhall Interchange.

Service 70 towards Rotherham to depart from Meadowhall Interchange then operate via Meadowhall Road, Tinsley Viaduct and Tinsley Roundabout before resuming normal route on Bawtry Road.

Service X1 will operate on diversion between Sheffield Road (Tinsley) and Arena Square, in both directions via Sheffield Road, Tinsley Roundabout, Tinsley Viaduct, Meadowhall Road, Meadowhall Interchange, Meadowhall Road, Brightside Lane, Hawke Street and Janson Street.