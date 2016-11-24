Reports from the courts

The latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Raivo Vicaks, aged 37, of Lincoln Street Worksop, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. He also admitted used violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises.

A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days and unpaid work of 80 hours within the next 12 months. Also ordered to pay costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £85.

Kieron Robinson, 19, of Furnival Street, Worksop pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him.

He was fined £300, ordered to pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Mark Dwyer, 39, of Featherstone Avenue Worksop, admitted assaulting a woman by beating her.

A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 20 days and unpaid work of 40 hours. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Motoring

Ciprian Coman, 22, of Lowtown Close Worksop, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified from holding a licence, without insurance.

He was disqualified from driving for 23 months and given an unpaid work requirement for 100 hours within the next 12 months, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Brian steel, 34, of Lordens Hill, Dinnington, admitted driving with 122 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35mcg, exceeding the drink-driving limit.

He was committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. Reason given was the extremely high reading presented a serious risk of harm to other road users and members of the public. He was given a supervision period of 12 months with a curfew for 10 weeks with electronic monitoring. He was disqualified from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £115.

Joshua Thornhill, 21, of The Oval, Retford, pleaded guilty to driving with 44mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath without a driving licence or insurance. He was disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £30.

Darren Stocken, 40, of Clinton Street Worksop, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit van when the proportion of a controlled drug Diazepam in his blood was 1252 milligrams per litre exceeding the legal limit of 550mg per litre. He was given an unpaid work requirement of 80 hours within the next 12 months and ordered to pay costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

James Rae, 21, of Sandy Lane, Worksop, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

He was fined £350 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £35.

Theft

Jason Otter, 34. of no fixed address, admitted he stole a leg of a lamb worth £10.90 from Farm Foods. He also admitted breaching a bail condition not to enter any retail premises other than Sainsburys,

He was committed to prison for a total of six weeks, offence so serious because aggravated by past record.

Kimberley Kinsella, 30, of Potter Street Worksop, admitted stealing two bottles of beer worth £3.90 from Sainsburys.

Committed to prison for one week concurrent, offence so serious because aggravated by record and committed whilst on bail and suspended sentence. She was also ordered to pay compensation of £3.90.

Alcohol

Colin Carpenter, 30, of Cobwell Road Retford, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a police vehicle.

He was fined £100, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £30.

Miscellaneous

Piotr Jozwick, 43, of Briar Lea Worksop, was found guilty of a non-payment of fine of £1,345 imposed in march 2013. He was committed to custody for 14 days, suspended for culpable neglect to pay fine.

Shaun Barton-Hanson, 38, of Elms Road Worksop, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon – a lockable knife – in a public place.

He was committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. He was given a 12 month supervision requirement with a four month curfew and ordered to pay victim surcharge of £115.

Breach

Neal Kearsley, 31, of Breck Lane Dinnington, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order made by Mansfield Family Court by speaking to a female while prohibited from doing so. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge £85 and costs of £85.

David Lazenby, 53, of Travel Lodge Worksop, admitted failing to comply with a community order made by Leeds Magistrates’ Court for a curfew order.

A community order was made.