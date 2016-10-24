Register now for Retford Arts Festival next year

Building on the success of this yea’s events, planning has already started on next year’s Retford Arts Festival.

The event will be held over the bank holiday weekend of May 27 to 29 next year.

Artists, artisans, musicians, poets, dancers, actors and writers of every type, age and ability who would like to take part are strongly advised to register their interest as soon as possible.

This year saw the first ever festival take place.

Artists of every kind took part and exhibited or performed their work for free to the delight of the local community with artwork and music on display.

Chris Daniels from the Retford Hub commented: ‘Retford’s first art festival was a huge success.

“Our fame spread far and wide, we were on three radio stations and featured in the Open Studios brochures and Arts Festival leaflets.

“We had a great social media campaign reaching more than 6,500 people and we we’re been supported by the local press too.

“But with it being the first ever festival we just didn’t know if anyone would turn up – but they did and in their hundreds.

“Next year’s festival will be even bigger and better.”

Anyone who wants to be involved needs to get in touch with the Hub now.

For further information concerning any aspect of the festival please visit www.retfordhub.org or call The Hub on 01777 860414 or email chris@retfordhub.org