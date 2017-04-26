Reduced rail service in Worksop during upcoming strike

Northern Rail, which operated trains through Worksop, has announced a reduced service during a day of industrial action on April 28.

Routes between Sheffield and Retford through Worksop will be affected, which will operate an hourly service as normal but start to wind down from late afternoon.

All services are expected to be extremely busy and Northern is asking customers to allow extra time for journeys and consider whether travel is necessary.

Sharon Keith, regional director for Northern, said: “Our timetables have been developed to provide services on our busiest routes, at the busiest times of day. But we expect all services to be busy and ask our customers to plan.”

Revised timetables can be found on Northern’s website at: northernrailway.co.uk/industrialaction