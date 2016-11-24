READER LETTER: Millhouse Roundabout - Use both lanes, not just one

Can you please send a message to all the drivers that either can’t read road signs or totally think they can ignore them and have the right to block drivers that are obeying them?

The signs on the dual carriage way from Sainsbury’s roundabout to the Mill House roundabout clearly say queue using both lanes.

This is to shorten the queue and prevent traffic backing up on the roundabout, yet most drivers appear to want to form one long queue and stop anybody obeying the signs by pulling out in front of them, blocking the clear lane.

The signs also clearly say to merge in turn where the road narrows to one lane, this is where the drivers who are disobeying the signs close ranks and try to stop you merging.

Apart from being about time the roadworks were completed traffic cameras ought to be installed to catch and prosecute these obstructive drivers before there is an accident. I have footage from my dash cam of one of these vehicles and am still considering reporting them to the police, reg number clearly visible.

I’m getting fed up with these arrogant drivers who are in the wrong and think they own the road, about time they were taught to drive properly.

Annoyed driver

By email