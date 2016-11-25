READER LETTER: Millhouse Roundabout - Japanese puts our workers to shame

I read an article recently about a giant sinkhole measuring 30 metres wide and 15 metres deep in the road.

It was believed to have been triggered by subway construction in Fukuoka, Japan.

Workers toiled around the clock to fill it and fit power lines and managed it in just one week.

This is what proper workers can do in other countries.

We should get the lot on the A57 Millhouse roundabout put to shame.

If Japan can do this in one week, then why is it taking British workers nearly one year to put up a few traffic lights, which to me will be a waste of time because it will hold traffic up even more than the roundabout did.

Fed-up Motorist

By email