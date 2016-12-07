Rainworth girl grabbed by throat in unprovoked attack

A 16-year-old girl was grabbed by the throat in an unprovoked attack in Rainworth which left her hysterical, a court has heard.

Craig Bosworth, 34, of Thoresby Road, Rainworth, admitted common assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The attack happened as the girl was leaving the Tesco, on Warsop Lane, at around 11pm, on November 19.

“He seemed to be swearing and waving his arms,” said Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting. “He said - ‘Go kill yourself.’

“He grabbed her by the throat and squeezed hard. She said it felt like he was trying to lift her off the floor and she was hit in the face.

“She struggled to breathe for a few seconds.”

The girl flagged down a police car and officers described her as “hysterical”.

Bosworth told police he had been drinking cider and beer, and was on medication for depression and anxiety.

“He grabbed her for a second and said it was a stupid thing,” said Mr Pietyrka.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Bosworth had a history of psychosis-linked paranoid episodes.

He had not worked since 2005, when he was diagnosed with mental health issues, and until recently had received weekly visits from a support worker.

“He began to see cars with blacked out windows and became disorientated,” said Mr Hogarth.

Kirsty Belshaw, of the probation service, said Bosworth had been volunteering with Rethink, a mental health charity, but had withdrawn after the death of his father.

She said: “He does appreciate the impact on his victim and says he is very sorry.”

Mr Hogarth said his alcohol and mental health issues were “inextricably linked.”

Bosworth was given a 12 month community order, with 15 activity days to address his alcohol and mental health issues.