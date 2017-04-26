Who is standing for election in Retford East division?

It may have been overshadowed by the calling of a General Election in June, but voters will go to the polls before that to elect local councillors.

All seats at Nottinghamshire County Council are up for election on Thursday, May 4.

The council is currently made of 67 councillors, across 54 divisions.

Although officially under No Overall Control, it is led by the Labour Party, who hold 32 seats, ahead of the Tories with 21. There are also five Liberal Democrat councillors, four Ashfield Independents and two Mansfield Independent Forum members and three Independents.

After the election, 66 councillors will represent 55 divisions.

Voters in Retford East division will elect one councillor to represent them. We asked candidates to submit some details about themselves in the run up to voters going to the polls.

Pam has lived in the Retford East division for 34 years and is married with four grown-up children. Pam was a governor at two local schools for many years and volunteered with a Retford-based charity for 16 years. Pam has campaigned hard over the past four years on your behalf to make our roads safer for both pedestrians and motorists with improvements, including reduced speed limits, improved signage, average speed cameras and a puffin crossing, and had an axed bus route replaced. Pam has been part of a Labour county council which has done what many other authorities have not and kept all our children’s centres and libraries open, despite our budget being decimated by the Conservative Government. The extra care housing for older vulnerable people which is to be built shortly would be at risk from a Conservative administration.

Steve was born in Tuxford, but brought up and educated in Retford and lives in the Retford East division where he is standing as a candidate. He has worked in the NHS for 14 years, helping improve services in many different departments. He is keen to get involved in the new county council initiatives involving health-related issues, where he can use his extensive experience and champion patient needs. Steve has been heavily involved in supporting the Referendum campaign regarding Bassetlaw being forced into the Sheffield City Region without due process. Steve says: “Having met a large number of Retfordians on the door steps recently, it is plainly obvious this Labour initiative is hugely unpopular among all residents. I will continue the fight against this takeover and ensure Retford’s voice is heard at County Hall.”

I believe I have the vision and experience to make a real positive difference to the Bassetlaw area as a county councillor. I am a highly regarded project manager with 10 years’ experience in the construction industry. I believe I can use these skills to help people in the local area keep vital services in operation. I have a passion to improve the living conditions and opportunities available to the most vulnerable in our local area.

Key

Con – The Conservative Party;

Lab – The Labour Party;

LD – Liberal Democrats;

UKIP – UK Independence Party.