Who is standing for election in Misterton division?

It may have been overshadowed by the calling of a General Election in June, but voters will go to the polls before that to elect local councillors.

All seats at Nottinghamshire County Council are up for election on Thursday, May 4.

The council is currently made of 67 councillors, across 54 divisions.

Although officially under No Overall Control, it is led by the Labour Party, who hold 32 seats, ahead of the Tories with 21. There are also five Liberal Democrat councillors, four Ashfield Independents and two Mansfield Independent Forum members and three Independents.

After the election, 66 councillors will represent 55 divisions.

Voters in Misterton division will elect one councillor to represent them. We asked candidates to submit some details about themselves in the run up to voters going to the polls.

I am a long-time Liberal Democrat from Torworth. I have stood as a candidate in Retford, Worksop and Harworth, as well as the area I live in. I have written to newspapers about local issues for many years. I supported John Mann MP to protect the GP rehab program for drug users in Bassetlaw. I oppose fracking which will harm the environment. We need more investment for jobs in this area.

After an early career in banking, Tracey moved to Bassetlaw when her children were young; re-training in childcare and becoming involved in local playgroups, schools, and her parish church. She has represented the Sutton ward on Bassetlaw District Council for the past five years and hopes to do the same for Misterton at County Hall. She wants to see more support for rural residents – particularly access to schools and services, continued investment in local villages, and protected services at Bassetlaw Hospital. She has worked alongside the Tinker Lane community liaison group over the iGas exploratory site and with the campaign opposing Bassetlaw joining the Sheffield City Region. She will continue to ensure residents’ concerns are heard at all levels. She says: “I will continue to work with residents in the community, including Neighbourhood Watch teams, parish councils and local heritage groups, and support them in sourcing funds and giving back to the community.”

Key

Con – The Conservative Party;

Ind – Independent;

LD – Liberal Democrats;

UKIP – UK Independence Party.