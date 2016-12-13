Council urges Christmas revellers to take licensed taxis

Christmas revellers are being urged to stay safe when making their way home from nights out by using only officially licensed taxi operators.

Bassetlaw District Council has received reports of bogus vehicles claiming to be taxi and private hire businesses.

Councillor Josie Potts said: “Although we want everyone to enjoy themselves this Christmas, it is vital that people remain safe on a night out.

“Unlicensed taxis and drivers are operating illegally, if you choose to use one you have no way of knowing if your driver or vehicle is safe. So please don’t take a risk.”

Passengers are advised to always check for an official licence plate on the back of a vehicle and that the driver and vehicle display matching identification badges with their photo, name, licence number and the council logo.

Licensed taxis can only be hired from a rank or by hailing a vehicle with an illuminated TAXI sign on the roof. Private hire vehicles must be booked in advance through a licensed operator.

Council solicitor Stella Bacon said: “All licensed drivers and vehicles are required to meet a number of stringent checks, including criminal records. If you have any doubt do not get into the vehicle.”

To report an unlicensed taxi, call 01909 533283 or visit http://bit.ly/2hprbFb.