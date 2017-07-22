Police week of action on knife crime

A total of 32 Forces around the country are taking part in Operation Sceptre, a national week of action on knife crime, which runs until Sunday (July 23).

Throughout the week, officers have engaged with communities and businesses on the issue of knife crime and carrying out targeted, intelligence-led stop and search activity.

The Force is working closely with 15 venues in Nottingham city centre to support the fight against knife possession, by using knife wands in the night time economy.

Chief Inspector Mark Stanley said: “We work closely with the venues and their door teams who play an important role and by using the wands to detect offences and indeed deter people from carrying weapons in the evenings.

“We have seen a reduction in venue weapon enabled violence in the city centre recently and we are working hard with partners to ensure this number does keep declining.

“The work we do with venues is part of our routine work, but we are highlighting it in support of the national week of action.”