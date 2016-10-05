Nottinghamshire recycling centres get new opening hours

The arrival of autumn sees new opening times for the county’s recycling centres.

Nottinghamshire’s recycling centres will continue to open at 8am, but will close at 6pm until October 31, as oppose to 8pm as usual.

The centres are run by Veolia and are open seven days a week for Nottinghamshire residents to recycle their garden waste, cardboard, glass bottles and jars, as well as a range of other items including electrical and electronic items, furniture, batteries including car batteries, engine oil and used cooking oil.

Richard Allen, contract logistics manager for Veolia Nottinghamshire said: “October is the last month before the shorter winter opening hours so it’s a perfect opportunity to recycle a wide range of materials and prepare your home and garden for autumn.”

From the November 1 the sites will close at 4pm as the clocks go back for winter and daylight hours decrease.

Nottinghamshire residents are asked to assist in recycling by sorting out their waste prior to going to the site. Separate containers are provided at all the centres for the many different types of waste.

Nottinghamshire residents now need to be registered to use any of the 12 recycling centres. Register at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/registertorecycle or by calling 0300 500 80 80.