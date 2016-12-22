Noisy and abusive Worksop tenant hit with order

A noisy neighbour has been served with an anti-social behaviour injunction after

subjecting a fellow tenant to months of loud music and shouting throughout the night.

Carl Millington of Rushey Close, Worksop, was handed the injunction at Mansfield County Court and it will remain in force until November 16 2017.

A1 Housing, which oversees council housing stock in the district, received complaints from a local resident that Millington was creating excessive noise by playing loud music and shouting obscenities late at night and into the early hours of the morning.

The neighbour became extremely sleep deprived, which had “an adverse impact on his mental and physical wellbeing”.

Officers from A1 Housing intervened in an attempt to work with Millington, but he failed to take note of their advice.

Don Spittlehouse, managing director of A1 Housing, said: “As part of their tenancy agreement, tenants are required to respect the privacy and well-being of fellow residents, and should certainly not cause harassment.

“Should Millington not abide by the conditions set out in the Injunction, he could face severe penalties through the courts and even lose his home.”

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Millington’s actions are completely unacceptable.

“I hope that he takes note of the conditions placed on him by the courts and allows his fellow residents to live peacefully in their homes.”