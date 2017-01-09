NAME AND SHAME: Worksop and Retford Court Results

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

THEFT

Jordan Shaw, 19, of Church Street, Creswell. Stole six Star Wars figures, to the value of £50, belonging to Morrisons. Also stole two bottles of champagne, to the value of £33, belonging to Marks and Spencer and six packs of coffee, to the value of £21, belonging to Aldi. Committed to a young offender’s institute for 21 days. Also ordered to pay £54 in compensation.

Joanne Reed, 40, of Cross Street, Retford. Stole meat, of a value unknown, belonging to Aldi. Also store a bottle of spirits, to the value of £12.99, belonging to B&M Bargains. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Also ordered to pay compensation of £28.65.

Shane Hulls, 27, of Church Gate, Retford. Stole atomiser fragrance, to the value of £76, belonging to Boots. Community order made with drug rehabilitation activity requirement. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Alex Kinsey, 29, of No Fixed Address. In Worksop, stole whiskey, to the value of £75, belonging to Morrison’s. Committed to prison for 14 days suspended for six months. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Willem Brewer, 23, of No Fixed Address. Stole a bluetooth speaker, to the value of £50, belonging to Sainsbury’s. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for a year. Also ordred to pay £50 in compensation and a victim surcharge of £115.

Josh Hind, 20, of Linden Street, Shirebrook. Stole £1,751 belonging to Leah Johnson. Committed to detention for eight weeks. Also ordered to pay £1,751 in compensation.

MOTORING

Bobbie Burton, 28, of Portland Street, Worksop. Drove a car on Gateford Road without a driving licence or insurance policy in place. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £660. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £66.

Lee Bradshaw, 43, of Knaton Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick. Having been required to or on behalf of the chief officer for Nottinghamshire Police, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £660. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £66.

Jeanette Bak, 53, of Walesby Lane, Ollerton. When suspencted of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £120.

John Snowden, 44, of Auckland Road, Retford. When suspencted of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £500. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £50.

Jane Hand, 39, of Morven Street, Creswell. Having been required by or on behalfof the chief officer for Nottinghamshire Police, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £660. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £66.

Mandy Scott, 50, of Woodfield Gardens, Worksop. When suspencted of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving foe 17 months. Fined £180. Also ordered to pay £200 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

DRUGS

Paul Hancock, 36, of Rutland Crescent, Harworth. Had in his possession quantities of cannabis and amphetamine, controlled drugs of Class B. Fined £100. Also ordered to pay £80 in court costs and a £35 victim surcharge. The drugs were forfeited and destroyed.

ASSAULT

Joel Kemp, 26, of Cross Street, Retford. Assaulted a male, causing actual bodily harm. Also stole two bottles of spirits, to the value of £36, belonging to Morrisons, a bottle of spirits, to the value of £12.99, belonging to B&M Bargains and six bottles of wine, to the value of £48, belonging to Asda. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £48 in compensation.

OTHER

Joby Ellor, 18, of Welbeck Street, Creswell. Sent messages via social media making threats of harm and damage causing distress to the recepient. Committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 24 months. Restraining order made to protect complainant. Also ordered to pay £200 in compensation.