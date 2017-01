A Mansfield man has been charged with dealing cocaine.

Adam Brearley, 29, of Greendale Crescent, Clipstone, made no plea to a charge of possession with intent to supply when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

It is alleged a quantity of the Class A drug was found at his home address on September 8.

District Judge Andrew Mechin granted him unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on February 16.